Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 34,925 call options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,335 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $891.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

