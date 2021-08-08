Investors Buy High Volume of Textron Call Options (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average daily volume of 404 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.