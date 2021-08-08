International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

