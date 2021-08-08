Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Critical Comparison

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Banco Santander’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 1.57 $109.65 million $3.57 5.25 Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.32 -$10.02 billion $0.30 12.83

Intercorp Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intercorp Financial Services and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 1 2 1 0 2.00 Banco Santander 0 0 9 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 15.75% 20.75% 2.04% Banco Santander 12.76% 7.89% 0.48%

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Banco Santander on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

