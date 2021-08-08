Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY21 guidance at $1.65 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $79.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.