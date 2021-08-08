Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $252.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.62% from the company’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

