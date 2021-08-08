Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 161,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

