Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $300.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Insulet traded as low as $255.44 and last traded at $260.97. Approximately 2,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PODD. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.