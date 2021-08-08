Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Up 4.7%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 797,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,134,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

