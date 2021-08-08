Insight Protocol Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $113,029.15 and approximately $28,496.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00820586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00098790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.