Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 230,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,136. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

