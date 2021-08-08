Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.900 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 230,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.