Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 786,607 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

