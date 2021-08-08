Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells 69,211 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48.

On Friday, June 25th, Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17.

BX stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

