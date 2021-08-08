Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $3,842,164.80 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.

Seagen stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

