Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Sells 4,233 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.