Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $49.09 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

