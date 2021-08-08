Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,238,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.