Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CEO Sells 44,183 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

