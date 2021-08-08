Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Sells $2,925,900.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.44. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

