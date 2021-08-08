Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00.

Ciena stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 37,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

