Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maryfrances Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after acquiring an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after acquiring an additional 123,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

