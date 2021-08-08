Insider Buying: Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) Insider Acquires £17,500 in Stock

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) insider Alastair Hugh Lowell Kilgour purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

Shares of LON:MIRI opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.42. Mirriad Advertising plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm has a market cap of £100.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mirriad Advertising from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 44 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

