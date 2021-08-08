Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Acquires £1,695 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

On Thursday, May 20th, Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of ITV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 117.15 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.19. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.46 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

ITV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

