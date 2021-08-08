Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $78,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

