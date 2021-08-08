Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $194.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the lowest is $192.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. 378,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

