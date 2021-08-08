Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

IEA stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

