Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 653,067 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

