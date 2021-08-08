Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISMAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Indra Sistemas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.