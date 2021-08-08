Incent Hits One Day Volume of $23.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Incent has a market cap of $957,006.10 and approximately $23.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00150435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,455.89 or 1.00662961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.99 or 0.00799279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

