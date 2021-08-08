ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBRX stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -15.34.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

