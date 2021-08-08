Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Illumina updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

ILMN stock traded down $18.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.86.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.28.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

