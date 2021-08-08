IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of WTRG opened at $50.51 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

