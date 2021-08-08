IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS opened at $362.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.