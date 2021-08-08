IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,715 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

