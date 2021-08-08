IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

