IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 146.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD opened at $345.88 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

