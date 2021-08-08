IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $276.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.