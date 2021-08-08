IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of IES worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $36,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,516 over the last three months. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $53.31 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.