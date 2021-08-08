IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.92), with a volume of 331,941 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDOX. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IDOX to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

