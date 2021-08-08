IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX has a 52-week low of $165.71 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,855,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

