IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Financial Survey

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Adicet Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -15.76% -11.34% Adicet Bio N/A -37.96% -30.67%

69.9% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Adicet Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences $19.54 million 39.02 -$34.49 million ($1.40) -16.55 Adicet Bio $17.90 million 12.42 -$36.68 million ($5.01) -1.40

IDEAYA Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Adicet Bio. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adicet Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDEAYA Biosciences and Adicet Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Adicet Bio 0 1 8 0 2.89

IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. Adicet Bio has a consensus target price of $28.63, suggesting a potential upside of 309.51%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Adicet Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor for patients with solid tumors having MTAP deletions; PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also engages in the development of ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, and squamous cell carcinoma of the lung. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

