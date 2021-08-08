ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ICU Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.80-7.20 EPS.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,283. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.