ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in ICF International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

