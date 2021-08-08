IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.76.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.