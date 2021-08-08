IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $193.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,463,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.