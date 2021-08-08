HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%.

Shares of HYRE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

In related news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 481,251 shares of company stock worth $8,345,430 over the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HyreCar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of HyreCar worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

