Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Issues Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 288,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,021 shares of company stock worth $4,032,190. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

