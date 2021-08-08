Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $112.06 million and approximately $741,551.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00855523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00040451 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

