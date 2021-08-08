Hush Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Hush has a market cap of $1.48 million and $1,239.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00281432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00130363 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00143354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003083 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

